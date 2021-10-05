Joan Warwick, 91
Joan Warwick’s spirit left her temporary home to be in the arms of her Lord in her spiritual home on September 29, 2021, just 91 years young; to find her mom and dad, Flo and Gordon Wainwright, and brother Colin waiting for her.
Her life of adventure was full, usually opting to take the less traveled path and taking chances, most turning out well, such as the time she left her parents in Texas to come back to England to marry me even though I had enlisted in the British Army; and then after only two months into our marriage, I was deployed overseas, leaving her alone without a family; but luckily after two years I made it home in time to be discharged.
After a few months of that civilian life, we embarked on our next adventure; we started our family, with only a few months before our next adventure - off to the New World.
Emigrating to Texas with no money left after the travel fares, and with a ten-week old baby Graham, was another of our “jump out with no place to land” adventures!
Texas was a thirty nine year adventure, with the birth of Glynn and Jackie rounding out our family, yielding all the fun school years and making a home.
Another adventure was when we built a cabin in Colorado - no electricity, no water, just rough lumber, hand tools and hard work.
Leaving Lubbock, Texas, to live in Wisconsin (not an adventure to her at that time), Joan soon found a new life, finding a job to fill up her time as an innkeeper at the Washington House Inn in Cedarburg, where she made lifelong friends over her twenty-five-year stay there.
On a trip to the UK, she reluctantly visited Coed Poeth in North Wales in search of a childhood friend; but instead, it led to finding a cousin, and a lifelong friendship of our families. Other adventures led to us taking many trips to England (our favorite is the Lake District), and Europe, when finally, our heads said “let’s go”, and our bodies replied, “hold on there a minute.”
A life of adventure - who ever heard of two octogenarians getting up off a warm armchair at nine p.m. on a cold night to go watch the second half of a Packer Game at the Highland House?
Joan and I never waited for adventure, we just grabbed life and shook it until one fell out.
She left her devoted husband, Ted; loving sons Graham (Mick), Glynn (Andrea) her loving daughter and best friend, Jackie; along with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; Brandy, Bonnie, Charlotte, Oliver, Abigail, Ethan, Lilian, Layla, Heather, Amanda, Christopher (Janae), Madison, Hunter, Kimberly, Kaylynn, Vanessa, Sophia, Justin, Jackson, Trey, (Bridget), Landon, Teddy, Abigail, Raelynn, Krista (Noel), Cole, Jodi, Lily, Nicholas, Khloe; plus her worldwide and extended family; Kyle, Amorena, Chris, Ron (Barbara) Creathorn, Paul (Penny) Wogel Family, Laura Martin (John Holloway), Susan Pickles, McCarthy family, and many friends, for her new spiritual life in heaven.
A celebration of Joan's life will be held on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at the Cedarburg American Legion Post (W57 N481 Hilbert Ave.), Cedarburg. Following the service at 4:00 p.m., the family will meet and greet family and friends till 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Ozaukee County Humane Society or St. Jude's are appreciated.
