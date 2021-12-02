WEST BEND
Joanne Bertha Klumb
Nov. 2, 1936 - Nov. 23, 2021
Joanne Bertha Klumb (nee Detwiler), age 85, West Bend, was called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, following a brief illness.
Joanne was born November 2, 1936, to the late Lawrence and Bertha (Spomer) Detwiler in Sutton, Nebraska. After graduating from Sutton High School in 1954, she moved to Lincoln, NE, to work as a secretary perfecting her shorthand skills.
She married Edward M. Pierog in 1956 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Lincoln, NE. Later they moved to West Bend, where they raised five children. Joanne and Ed divorced in 1990. Joanne found love again and in 1992 united in marriage to Ronald E. Klumb at Pilgrim Lutheran Church, West Bend until his death in 2017.
Joanne retired from Mills Fleet Farm in 1998 after working 28 years. She was active in the choir at Church. She had volunteered at the Washington County Historical Society. She continued the family tradition of baking Runzas. She especially enjoyed spending time with family, board games, puzzles, scrapbooking, and the Green Bay Packers. She also enjoyed history, genealogy, and writing, which led her to proudly author two books detailing the generations of her family.
Joanne was a loving Mom, Grandma, and Great-Grandmother. Those Joanne leaves behind to cherish her memory include her four children: Charles (Elizabeth) Pierog, West Bend; David Pierog, Adell; Beth (Steven) Bild, Port Orchard, WA; and Debra Tesch, Appleton. She is further survived by seven grandchildren: Derrick Pierog, Nickolaus (Marcy) Bild, Amber (significant other Adam Bluhm) Dieringer, Paula (Trevor) Ziegler, Leah Bild, Samantha (Eric) Mattes, and Devin Pierog, along with seven great-grandchildren: TJ Dieringer, Hunter Pierog, Caleb Bluhm, Elliott Bild, Sawyer Ziegler, Ruby Mattes, and Kinsley Ziegler. She is also survived by her nephew Larry Salinas, nieces Valerie Peterson and Cristie Lingwall, and stepsister, Karen (Lyle) Knutson; and other relatives and friends.
As a young newlywed moving to West Bend, Joanne was blessed with the love and lifelong friendship of Ed’s parents, Marion and Roland Flasch, and Ed’s siblings: Patricia (Donald) Philippi, Michael Flasch, Rolanda (Charles) Lehn, Mark (Donna) Flasch, Michele (Carl) Melchoirs, and Roland Jr. Flasch, and their families. Over the years, there were many fond family memories that forever filled her heart.
That love and friendship continued with her marriage to Ron. His sons welcomed Joanne into their families that included: Randy (Dorothy) Klumb, Terry (Carrie) Klumb, Ricky Klumb, and Todd (Susan) Klumb; 11 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. It was Ron’s son Terry who worked with Joanne (Little Jo) at Fleet Farm that played matchmaker to his dad and Jo.
Joanne was a sweet, gentle person that will also be missed by all her friends including those she met while residing at New Perspective Senior Living in West Bend.
In addition to her parents, Joanne was preceded in death by her loving husband of 24 years, Ronald Klumb; beloved son, Donald Pierog; sister, Delores Salinas; former husband, Edward Pierog; and other dear relatives and friends.
The family will greet relatives and friends for visitation Wednesday December 8, 2021, 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend. Visitation continues at the church Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m.
Funeral services will be held at noon (12 p.m.) Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 462 Meadowbrook Drive, West Bend, with the Rev. Joseph Fisher and the Rev. Christopher Raffa co-officiating.
Entombment will follow at the Washington County Memorial Park, where Joanne will be laid to rest.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral Homes have been entrusted with Joanne’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.