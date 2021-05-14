KEWASKUM
Joanne F. Weisling/Leister
April 6, 1935 - May 4, 2021
Joanne F. Weisling/Leister (nee Dobratz), 86, of Kewaskum, passed away on May 4, 2021, at the Kettle Moraine Gardens in Kewaskum.
Joanne was born on April 6, 1935, in Milwaukee, the daughter of the late Walter and Genevieve (nee Borkowski) Dobratz. On April 27, 1957, she was united in marriage to Armin Leister at St. Catherine Catholic Church in Brown Deer. Armin preceded Joanne in death on February 13, 1977. On February 28, 1981, she was united in marriage to Leonard Weisling at Our Lady of Good Hope Church in Milwaukee. Leonard preceded Joanne in death on July 11, 2016.
Those Joanne leaves behind to cherish her memory include her children, Mary (Peter) Cornelius, James (Nancy) Leister, Victoria (Ramesh) Kamath, Joseph (Deborah) Weisling, Marie Weisling, Christine (Charles) Schreiner; a son-in-law, David (Paula) Nield; 16 grandchildren: Jeremy (Jessica) Weisling, Brynn Weisling, Adam (Lindsay) Cornelius, Meera (Matthew) Schultz, Jacob (Brittney) Cornelius, Maya (Tommy) Haese, Genevieve (Ross) VanOverberghe, Mary Jean (Matthew) Zirnhelt, Thomas (Dana) Nield, Vijay Kamath, Daniel (Anna) Nield, Joseph Nield, Abigail Leister, Anthony Leister, Jonathon Leister, and Benjamin Leister; her great-grandchildren, Sophia Cornelius, Kaylee Schultz, Dominic Cornelius, Mason Cornelius, Mackenzie Schultz, Katherine Zirnhelt, McKenna Cornelius, Emerson Weisling, Abigail Schultz, Rachel Zirnhelt, Kashton Cornelius, Eleanor Weisling, Barbara N. Nield, Jackson Haese; along with great-granddaughter Zirnhelt on the way; a sister, Dorothy (Edward) Sapa; a sister-in-law, Nola Dobratz; special friend, Marilyn Strandt; other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents and Armin and Leonard, Joanne was preceded in death by a daughter, Barbara Nield, and her brother, Walter Dobratz Jr.
VISITATION: Joanne’s family will greet relatives and friends at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 305 Main Street, in Kewaskum, on Monday, May 17, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. A Rosary will be held at 5:30 p.m.
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: A Mass for Joanne will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, May 17, 2021, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with the Rev. Mark Jones and Rev. Edwin Kornath concelebrating. Burial with a service will take place at Resurrection Cemetery in Mequon on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.
The Myrhum - Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Joanne’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.