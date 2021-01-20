JACKSON
Jocelyn Ann Hampel
Dec. 19, 2013 — Jan. 14, 2021
Our sweet Jocelyn, born on Dec. 19, 2013, had some hurdles put in her path right from the start but with her courage, bravery and determination, cleared them all. This little girl learned how to bring so much joy and happiness through her smiles and giggles to all of us that really got to know and love her.
Whether she was dancing and twirling, swimming and splashing, or sneaking her toys off to her room to play with when everyone else fell asleep, we thought we could not love her more. Whether she was navigating through her iPad just to find the right silly video she wanted or posing for pictures with Tenley and Hendrix, our love for her grew more and more. Whether she was shopping with Mom or Dad, or swimming in Grandma and Grandpa’s pool, we loved her somehow even more. Whether she was lounging in her bean bag chair playing with her favorite toys or wanting to be tickled, or FaceTiming her loved ones all on her own, our love for this girl started to soar. Whether Jocelyn was wanting your hand or giving kisses and hugs, our love somehow grew still even more. Even in your travels to Disney, Mexico, Punta Cana, Wisconsin Dells, Lake Geneva, Kentucky, Great-grandma’s and -grandpa’s house, the love for you traveled more. You went to school by your teachers and friends and even they saw then what all this love was for.
Jocelyn, we love you so much and you will always and forever be in our hearts. Your joy for lights and glitter and anything shiny will always be what we are looking for, as we believe this will be “Our Jocelyn’s” way of telling us all that you are OK and dancing and twirling with the angels up above us.
Jocelyn was the loving daughter and best friend of her mom, Ashley, and her dad, Lucas; cherished sister of Tenley and Hendrix; dearest granddaughter of Jeff and Peggy Gould and Byron and Stephanie Neal; great-grandparents Edward Stanczyk, Lance Hampel and the late great-grandmothers Elsie Stanczyk and Suzanne Larson. She was the niece of Brian and Stephanie Gould, Issac Neal, Arianna Neal, Byron Jr. and Taryn Neal; dear goddaughter of Brian Gould and Jessica Volbrecht; cousin of Beckett, Claire and Karsyn.
Jocelyn is also survived by many relatives, friends and classmates.
The family extends a special heartfelt thank-you to all her teachers and staff at Jackson Elementary School, which she so loved, and her wonderful nurses at Children’s Hospital who were by her side and continued to comfort Jocelyn along with Ashley and Luke.
A visitation for Jocelyn will be held Saturday, Jan. 23, at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, N84-W17937 Menomonee Ave., Menomonee Falls, starting at 1 p.m. until the time of service at 4 p.m.