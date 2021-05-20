John A. Enright, 83
John Enright of Grafton passed away of cancer on May 16, 2021, at the age of 83 years. Son of Dr. John A. Enright and Cecilia (nee Wocasek) Enright of Milwaukee, he was a longtime resident of Cedarburg and Grafton.
His wife, Ann (nee Verret) Enright, and he blended their families including six children: John, Mark (Lynne), Jen (Armando) Lopez, Jeffrey, April (Ron) Forchette, and Stephanie (Steve) Berti. He enjoyed his six grandchildren: Amy and Rob Enright, Antonio Lopez, Donovan and Madeline Hinz, and Lillian Berti. He was brother to Barbara Hughes and the late Carol Ann Brockel. He is further survived by other relatives and many friends.
John earned degrees in engineering and in business at Marquette University, Northwestern University, and UW-Milwaukee. He served as a U.S. Army ordnance officer at Springfield Armory, Mass. John retired from Johnson Controls after 35 years as a Wisconsin professional engineer in HVAC. He was a partner of the creation and sale of the subdivision, Cider Mill Homesites, in Cedarburg as a Wisconsin real estate broker. After his retirement he turned to history. As the creator of the museum at North Point Lighthouse, he was named curator emeritus of the North Point Lighthouse Museum. He was also curator emeritus of the Wisconsin Marine Historical Society.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis Borgia North Catholic Church in Cedarburg. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 11:00 a.m. He will receive full military honors following the funeral Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials to The House of Prayer (Capuchin Community Services) or Marquette University High School are appreciated.
Please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com to view the John A. Enright video tribute or to send online condolences to the family, or call Mueller Funeral Home at 262-377-0380 for more information.