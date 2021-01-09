WEST BEND
John E. Garriott
Aug. 13, 1926 — Dec. 29, 2020
John E. Garriott, age 94, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at Cedar Community in West Bend. He grew up farming in Morgan Township, IN, where he was born to Ernest and Ora Belle (nee King) Garriott, August 13, 1926. John married the late Bettiejane (nee Weddle) on June 8, 1952, at the Boone Grove Christian Church, IN, where he was a lifelong member. He was active serving on several church councils, choir member, teaching Sunday school and adult Bible study. He advocated for women to be elected as elders and deacons of the church and was instrumental in hiring their first woman pastor.
Farming was his life and passion, raising four daughters on their farm in Porter County, Indiana, and encouraging each one to follow their independent interests. Upon retiring from farming, he continued his farming expertise by becoming a master gardener and Garst Seed salesman.
The family enjoyed many memorable family reunions and birthday/anniversary celebrations — if there was a campfire all the better!
John is survived by three daughters, Renee (Dave) Dahlin, Rita Rans, Rachel (Graham) Billingsley; grandchildren Nidja (Randy) Martinez, Zachary (Jisun) Markis, Ian (Dori Westfall) Rans, Bryce Fricklas, Skylar Smith; great grandchildren, Miranda (Sam) Jackson, Paige, and Jordyn Martinez. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
John was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Bettiejane; daughter Rhonda Garriott; parents; son-in-law Jon Rans; sisters, Ruth Proffitt, Joan Osenga, Betty Ketterman and Marylou Allen; parents-in-law Edgar and Lula (Robinson) Weddle; brothers-in-law, Craig (Mildred) Weddle, and Owen (Toni) Weddle.
A memorial service in remembrance of John will be postponed to a later date this summer.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call (262) 338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.