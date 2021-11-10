CAMPBELLSPORT
John E. Kumrow
Sept. 15, 1965 - Nov. 3, 2021
John E. Kumrow, 56, of Campbellsport passed away on November 3, 2021, surrounded by his family. John was born on September 15, 1965, a son of Mary and David Kumrow.
John was born and raised in West Bend and graduated from West Bend East. He loved to spend time with his family, especially when it involved a good meal. John enjoyed Wisconsin sports, especially the Packers, Brewers, and Bucks.
John is survived by his mother, Mary; his children, Jon (Katie) Kumrow, Alec (Amy) Kumrow, and Gretta Kumrow; grandchildren, Elliana, Claire, and Kellan; his sisters, Kellie Kumrow, Peggy (Mark) Justman, Caroline (Scott) Wollner, and Jennifer Schmitt; as well as aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his father, David Kumrow, brother-in-law, Joseph Schmitt and his grandparents.
John’s family would like to extend a special thank-you to the girls at Lakeland Care, the staff from West Bend Dialysis, and his godfather, Dennis T. Laughrin, for all the care and support.
Private services will be held for the family.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.