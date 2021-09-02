John E. Westgor Jr., 79
John E. Westgor Jr. passed away on Aug. 29, 2021, at age 79. John was born in Neenah on December 2, 1941, eldest son of John Sr. and Alberta. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a BA in International Relations, and received a Master of Foreign Trade from Thunderbird Grad School of International Business. He proudly served in the U.S. Army as a special agent within the Army’s Special Intelligence Corps. He went on to work at U.S. Bank (and its predecessors) in Milwaukee for over 40 years. John decided to move his family to Cedarburg in 1975 after being impressed by the city when attending drum and bugle corps events. He was an active member of Advent Lutheran Church, and in the ’80s, president of Encore, a group supporting CHS performing arts.
To his family, John was a loving and caring husband and father. He was a proud, stubborn Norwegian with big heart — he loved all creatures, great and small. He was known as much for his dry wit and humor as for his limitless intellect and curiosity. He spoke four languages, and was an avid reader. No one was a better trivia partner. John also loved the movies, whether it be an Astaire-Rogers musical, or shedding a tear at the end of “E.T.” He was known for his love of ’50s and ’60s classic rock, as well as Sousa marches. Of course, like any good Wisconsinite, he was a Badgers and Packers fan. He and Cindy loved being with friends at Harvey’s in Mequon, and he appreciated a good dessert along with a cold glass of Coke. John was his own individual, through and through, generous and patient to all.
John received a wonderful gift when he underwent a successful liver transplant in 2004. He and his family were immensely grateful for the second chance he was given.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Cindy; daughters Heather and Andrea; miniature schnauzer, Frankie; sisterin- law Kathryn Westgor and her daughters, Sara and Beni; brothers-in-law Steve (Donna) Hernsheim and Jeff Hernsheim, as well as other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; younger brother, Ted; and beloved dogs Muffin, Molly, Katy, and Zoey.
The family will hold a private service and a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, they ask donations be made to the Ozaukee Humane Society or Advent Lutheran Church.
The Westgor family wishes to thank Village Pointe Commons & Horizon Hospice Care for their guidance and compassion during this difficult time.
