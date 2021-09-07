KEWASKUM
John J. Coulter
Feb. 5, 1933 - Aug. 31, 2021
John J. Coulter, 88, of Kewaskum, passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at Kettle Moraine Gardens in Kewaskum.
He was born on February 5, 1933, to the late George and Helen (nee Funk) Coulter in the Town of Theresa. On January 31, 1959, he was united in marriage to Patricia Hron at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Kewaskum. John served in the United States National Guard and was proud of his military service. He worked at Regal Ware for over 40 years. After retirement, he worked as a gas attendant at Herriges Oil. John was a very active member of Peace United Church of Christ and was a member of the American Legion. He enjoyed reading the Milwaukee Journal and doing crossword puzzles. John liked deer hunting, football, and baseball, and he loved his dogs.
John is survived by his three daughters, Jacky (Mark) Herriges of Kewaskum, Jenny Marchewka of Germantown and Kelley (Tim) Peterson of Boltonville; 11 grandchildren, Dr Margaret (Andrew) Lijewski, Alexander (Jessica) Herriges, Michael (Erin) Herriges, and Joseph (FiancŽ Ana) Herriges, Ben (Kelly), Danny and Sam Marchewka, Jacob (Valerie) Peterson, Joshua (Paige) Peterson and Jo-Ana Peterson and Jonathan Swords; nine great-grandchildren, Bram, Audra, and Sloane Herriges, Hudson and Maren Lijewski and Gwen, Fiona and August Peterson, Isla Peterson, and one on the way; two sisters, Betty Quandt and Paulette Coulter; five brothers-in-law, Rich Kallmann, Jim Ruecker, John, Keith and Brian Hron; three sisters-in-law, Julianne (Dennis) Luedtke, Deborah (Tom) Begun and Penelope (Jim) Martz; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patty; a daughter, Tracy Hesch; three brothers; four sisters; and other relatives.
A Memorial Service for John will be held at 4 p.m. on Monday, September 13, 2021, at Peace United Church of Christ, 343 First St., Kewaskum. Private family burial.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Monday from 2 p.m. until 3:45 p.m.
Special thanks to Kettle Moraine Gardens and the Thull family for the love and care they gave to John.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral Homes have been entrusted with John’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.