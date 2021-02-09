John J. ‘Jack’ Norman, Sr., 90
John J. “Jack” Norman, Sr. of Grafton (formerly of Cedarburg) returned to his Heavenly Home on February 2, 2021. Born on January 22, 1931, in Hurley, Jack was the youngest of four energetic boys. Jack and his 3 brothers learned a lot of lessons about life the hard way ... that it’s not a good idea to go down a ski jump on a toboggan, not a good idea to roll logs down the iron ore piles at police officers after they chase you for lighting fires, and not a good idea to only half-cook a whole chicken on an improvised spit over an open fire (without gutting or plucking it). After his mother left the family, Jack and his brothers were sent to school at Guardian Angel Boarding School in Oneida. Jack also spent time living in Oregon with his aunt Evelyn, and with his “Uncle Judge” in Superior, before returning to Hurley for High School. He graduated in 1948. Jack enlisted in the Air Force and spent one year in the Service in New York State before returning to Wisconsin. One day he boarded a bus in Hurley with $25 in his pocket and headed to the big city — Milwaukee — where he eventually got a job at Continental Can Company.
While working at CCC, Jack met a pretty young woman working there who was recently divorced and had two young children. Upon meeting her children, Jack was accosted by the little girl who kicked him in the shin and asked, “You gonna be my new daddy?” On December 31, 1952, they married at the Milwaukee County Courthouse, and the couple known as “Jack and Barb” was united from then on. Jack found that an instant family could be challenging right from the get-go, as his new daughter, Patti, chimed out in the halls of the courthouse that “her mommy and daddy were getting married that day.” Jack promptly legally adopted both children, and both Mike and Pat saw him as their one and only dad from that time forward, just as he considered them his children.
More children were soon born to Jack and Barbara, John in 1953, Sue in 1956, and Jane (the “trailer”) in 1965. Jack was a hard worker who provided everything his family needed and much of what they wanted throughout their lives. He worked at Continental Can Company (and sacrificed his hearing there) for 38 years before retiring, and then went on to serve as a custodian for the Cedarburg School District for 5 years after that, where he gained the affection of many Parkview Elementary School students. After his final retirement, Jack settled into what was his favorite hobby, videography. For 20 years Jack helped families preserve memories of special church services, weddings, birthday parties, and other occasions. As technology changed, he began putting his video recordings on DVDs. Jack enjoyed all gadgets, and his equipment for this hobby soon dominated his “office” in the basement of the home he shared with Barbara. For a guy who was born in 1931, learning how to use a computer, editing tools and software was a challenge, but he rose to it and had a lot of fun with it. In retirement, Jack and Barb enjoyed traveling and were able to see a lot of the United States with their good friends, Bob and Carol Heck. They also enjoyed day trips to the casino (Jack, being a bit tight with his gambling money, played the penny machines), lunches with friends, and spending time with their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. An avid sports fan, Jack enjoyed watching the Bucks, Brewers and Packers, belonged to a bowling league into his 80s, and enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s high school sporting events with Barb.
Jack was born Catholic, but converted to Lutheranism in the late 1950s at Christ Memorial Lutheran Church in Milwaukee. He and Barbara eventually ended up settling their family in Cedarburg, where they became members at First Immanuel Lutheran Church. Jack served as an elder at FIL, belonged to the Men’s Club, and was a longstanding member of the First Immanuel Lutheran Senior Choir and was a founding member of the FIL Men’s Choir. Anyone who knew Jack knew his fine bass voice, which if scolding his kids sounded extremely intimidating, but when singing praises to God was rich, smooth, and velvety. Jack enjoyed singing so much that he often sang around the house — but usually his family only got to hear one line of a song ... he never sang the whole thing. This became a family joke and as time went on, the songs stayed the same, even though music was changing. Jack enjoyed Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra and any Big Band music, and was listening to those artists right up until the end.
In picturing Jack’s entry into Heaven, we imagine God greeting him with, “Jack, good to see you! How are you doing?” and Jack replying, “Not too pretty bad!” Maybe he will crack a beer and play a game of Sheepshead with some of those who have gone before.
Jack is survived by his wife of 68 years, Barbara (Pichler) Norman; his children Patricia Jensen, John (Karen) Norman Jr., Sue (John) Valko, Jane (Joe) Lepold, and daughter-in-law, Margaret Norman; grandchildren Michelle Jensen, Erik Norman, Mark (Carrie) Jensen, Jason (Marsha) Hanson, Melissa (Colin) Choby, Angela White, Joshua Norman, Rachel (Dan) Madsen, Kathryn (Aaron) Fields, John “Jack” (Melissa) Norman III, Samantha (Alex) Chapman, and Victoria Lepold; 18 great-grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Byron E. Norman and Lucetta (Balduc) Morris, brothers William, Robert, and Brian Norman, granddaughter Laurie Ann Jensen, son-inlaw Lawrence Jensen, great-granddaughter Emery Fields, grandson Joseph Lepold, Jr., and son Michael Norman.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Samaritan Health Center, who took such good care of Jack for his last 10 months of life. They were there as his “family” when we could not be, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Visitation will take place at Mueller Funeral Home in Cedarburg from 10 a.m. until 11:45 a.m., on Saturday, February 13, 2021. Military Honors will take place at 11:45 a.m. A Memorial Service will follow at First Immanuel Lutheran Church at 12:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial to First Immanuel Lutheran Church, or the Alzheimer’s Association. Please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com to view the John Norman Sr. video tribute or to send online condolences to the Norman family.