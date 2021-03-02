John “Jack” J. Peterson, 88
John “Jack” J. Peterson of Grafton passed away on February 27, 2021, at the age of 88 years. John is survived by his wife of 66 years, Norma; children Tom (Debbie), Mike (Lisa), Jerry (Eileen), and Lori (Ross) Schliesmann. John is further survived by 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
John was a carpenter at Allen Bradley until retirement. John also taught religious classes at Immaculate Conception in Saukville for many years. John proudly served the United States Marine Corps and had 20 years of service in the Air National Guard. John was a very devout Catholic and family man.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Sacred Heart and Catholic charity of your choosing are greatly appreciated. For online condolences, please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.
Mass of Christian Burial to be held on Saturday, March 6, at 12:00 p.m. at Holy Trinity Church (521 Congress Drive, Newburg, 53060). Public visitation to be held prior from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. noon at church. Private entombment Holy Cross Cemetery in Milwaukee.