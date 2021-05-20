John Kaufman, 98
John Kaufman of Cedarburg passed peacefully as his spirit was freed to the heavens on Friday, May 14, 2021.
He was born to Clifford and Clara (Bongard) in Prairie du Sac on April 10, 1923.
John served in World War II in the Army’s 106th Inf. Div. 589th FA. BN. and was at the first days of the Battle of the Bulge. After returning from service, he married Caroline Hayostek in 1947 and earned an engineering degree from Marquette University in 1949. John worked for over 30 years at Russell T. Gilman Inc. in Grafton as vice president of Marketing and Sales. John had many titles through his life but was most proud to be known as a devoted husband, dad, father-in-law, grandpa and Grandpa John. He enjoyed traveling, a good golf game and Door County weekends. In 2010, John was thrilled to go on a Stars and Stripes Honor Flight to visit the WWII Memorial. John spoke often of his beloved hometown and still kept in touch with family and friends in the area.
John was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Caroline (Hayostek) Kaufman, and his brother Donald. John is survived by his daughter, Susan (William) Grosskoph; grandchildren Jessica (Jeremy) Peterson, Lindsay Owens, Carly (Matthew) Kramer, Benjamin Grosskoph; great-grandchildren Griffin Igelski, Olivia Owens, David and Lucas Peterson.
A Celebration of John’s Life will be held on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, 12:00 p.m. (noon) at the Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory, in Cedarburg. The family will receive visitors from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. Military honors will be performed following the service, at 12:30 p.m. John will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife at Resurrection Cemetery in Mequon.
Thank you to Horizon Hospice (Laura, Rebecca) and Dr. Christopher Budny for their compassion and care. In lieu of flowers a memorial may be made to the Sauk Prairie Area Historical Society (SPAHS), 565 Water St., Prairie du Sac, WI 53578, or Stars and Stripes Honor Flight.
Mueller Funeral Home, Cedarburg, is serving the family. For more information, visit muellerfuneralhome.com or call 262-377-0380.