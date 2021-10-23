WEST BEND
John Michael Klein
March 13, 1948 — Oct. 16, 2021
John Michael Klein, 73, of West Bend passed away on Saturday, October 16, 2021, of a ruptured aorta at the Froedtert Medical College of Wisconsin.
John was born March 13, 1948, in Manitowoc and brought home to live with his loving mother, Beatrice (nee O’Hearn) and father, William Klein, and older brother Bill “Billy.” He attended St. Paul’s Catholic School and Manitowoc Lincoln High School, graduating with the class of ’66, and continued his education at UW-Oshkosh earning his bachelor’s degree, later earning his master’s degree. John’s first year of teaching was at Valders High School, and then the remainder of his teaching career was at West Bend East High School (1971-2003). John taught Humanities and Creative Writing in the English Department of West Bend East High School along with his coaching positions as head cross country coach and track coach, retiring in 2003.
Those John leaves behind to cherish his memory include his three children: Heidi (Rohit) Sharma of Hartland, Lissa Johnson of Germantown, Travis (Thais) Klein of New York; stepchildren: Kimberly (Paul) Sweet of Big Bend, Peter (Wanda) Knox of Milwaukee, and Adam (Molly) Knox of Waukesha; grandchildren: Aleck Sharma, Seth Sharma, Aidan Sharma, Mason Johnson, Claire Johnson, Madelyn Johnson, Carter Johnson, Amado Pete Klein, Brooke Sweet, David Sweet, Shelby Sweet, River Knox, Henry Knox, Penelope Knox; and former wife, Marcia Klein, who John was married to for 31 years. John is further survived by his brother, Bill (Mary) Klein, and nephews Michael and Eric Klein, as well as many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Beatrice and William Klein.
Since John was an English teacher and avid book reader, the family is requesting in lieu of flowers donations can be made to the West Bend Public Library for the purchase of new books and visual aids.
A memorial service for John will be held on Friday, October 29, 2021, at 6 p.m. at Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home (1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095) with Deacon Mike Koebel officiating.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Friday at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until the time of service.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with John’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com to share your condolences with the family.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington St. West Bend, WI 53095, is serving the family. For more information, call (262) 334-2776.