John Michael Koleas, 66
John Koleas passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, October 25, 2021. He was 66 years young.
John was born in Milwaukee on December 3, 1954, son of Gustave “Casey” and Lois Flood Koleas. He attended John Marshall High School and earned his bachelor’s degree from UW-Milwaukee in criminal justice before attaining his master’s degree in business from Webster University.
On October 11, 1980, John was united in marriage with Susan Peiffer at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Milwaukee. The couple lived in Milwaukee until moving to Cedarburg in 2013. John had served as a city of Milwaukee Police Officer before other employment led him to join Harley-Davidson Motor Company, a position which allowed him to travel throughout the world and form many meaningful relationships. He joined Rivian Automotive Company in July, 2020 as a Senior Manager, Production and Security. John loved the opportunity to work at a company with a vision toward doing good work in this world. He was a “Work Dad” to many at Rivian, and so enjoyed mentoring and guiding his younger co-workers.
John was a kind man with a big, soft heart, always considering others before himself. He loved the most simple things in life: a Sunday morning walk with Susie and their beloved canine companion Ollie through Cedarburg, a fire in the hearth, a home-cooked meal, a good book, a beer after a day working the gardens in his yard. He added humor and lightness every single day to those with whom he shared life.
Loved ones left to cherish his memory include his wife, Susan; brother James (Michele) Koleas; cousins George (Jan) Koleas and George Zervas of Athens, Greece; sister-in-law Judith Burmaster and brother-in-law Thomas (Jane) Peiffer. He is further survived by nieces Aimee (Robb) Burmaster-Hicks, Kimberly Peiffer and Jamie Koleas; nephews Bradley (Kari) Burmaster, TJ Peiffer, Nicholas Koleas and Michael Koleas; canine best buddy Oliver; other family and so many friends. John was preceded in death by his parents, Casey and Lois; brother-in-law Milton Burmaster (Judith); uncles Bill (the late Beverly) Berlinger and George (the late Rose) Koleas.
A private service will be held for immediate family to honor and bless John’s beautiful soul at the Eernisse Funeral Home, 1167 Washington Avenue, Cedarburg. The Reverend Dennis Ackeret will preside. If desired, memorials are suggested to Greater Cedarburg Foundation or the Wisconsin Humane Society.
