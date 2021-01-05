WEST BEND
John R. Dahinden
Dec. 12, 1956 - Dec. 31, 2020
John R. Dahinden, 64, of West Bend, formerly of Franklin, passed away on Thursday, December 31, 2020, at his home.
He was born on December 12, 1956, in Milwaukee to the late Robert and Virginia (nee Litke) Dahinden. John was married two times before he found the girl of his dreams, “the best thing that ever happened to me,” he would always say. On June 23, 2018, he was united in marriage to Cindy Turk (nee Kutz) at Faith Haven Chapel in Kohlsville/West Bend. John wore many hats in his life working at Snap-On Tool, American Foundation, Mobil Main Stage, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, and Serigraph. He liked watching old movies, playing cards, sitting by campfires, and NASCAR races. John loved to listen to ‘50s and ‘60s music as well as polka and country music. He loved being a part of Cindy’s large family most of all, since he was an only child and the last of his family line.
Those John leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Cindy; five step-children, Jeannine (Craig) Waterson, Kenneth (Melissa) Turk, Shawn (Abigail) Turk-Hardy, Ryan Turk, and Eric Turk; 11 step-grandchildren, Angela (Steven) Bauer, Austin, Savannah, MaKenzie, MaKayla, Matthew, Kristen, Kameryn, Emmitt, Jacquline, and Cody; step great-granddaughter, Layney; a sister-in-law, Karen (Patrick) Holtz, two brothers-in-law, Larry (Mary) Kutz and Steven Kutz; four step-nephews, Paytan, Parker, Lance, and Liam; and other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by maternal and paternal grandparents.
John was a great stepdad and grandparent to Cindy’s family. He is leaving a big hole in all of our hearts; he will be deeply missed by all of us.
A funeral service in remembrance of John will be held on Friday, January 8, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until 5:45 p.m.
Memorials and donations to the family are appreciated.
Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of: Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095.
