John ‘Scott’ Karcher, 56
It is with heavy hearts that we share that John “Scott” Karcher, beloved father, husband, brother, “Bapa,” father-in-law, uncle and friend passed away suddenly Monday, January 11, from a pulmonary embolism. He was 56.
Scott’s greatest love and treasure was his family. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Cathy Karcher; as well as Tim (Christy) Karcher (Germantown) and Christian Karcher (Jessica Wardlow, fiance) (Boston); granddaughters, Cecilia Ruth and Evelyn Grace, and a grandson due March 30.
Scott will be dearly missed by his brother, Jeff (Nancy) Karcher (Marietta, GA), and sister, Kelly (Steve) Blewitt (Wilmington, DE). He is survived by loving aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and as well. He shared a close, loving relationship with his father and mother-in-law, Robert and Mary Loots. Scott was blessed by many treasured friends who were like family to him.
He was predeceased by his parents, Jack and Carol Karcher.
Scott grew up in Bay Village, Ohio. He graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, with a business degree. This is where he met his lifelong partner, Cathy.
We will celebrate Scott’s life on Monday, February 8, 2021, at Alliance Bible Church, 13939 North Cedarburg Road Mequon, WI 53097.
Visitation: 3-5 p.m., service 5-6 p.m. Masks are required.
In addition, the service will be livestreamed and recorded. The link for the livestream: https://youtu.be/Eblj5UESy2s.
In lieu of flowers, we are asking any memorial gifts be made to Fort Wilderness, a Christian camp in McNaughton, where our family vacationed and worshipped for 25 years. It is a place where our family experienced some of our most joyful times and Scott always found beauty and peace in nature.
fortwilderness.com/giving. Click Give Now and select the Fund (Trailblazer). Include note, “Scott Karcher Memorial.” Checks to “Fort Wilderness” at Box 715, McNaughton, WI 54543. Include a note telling where it is meant to go (“Scott Karcher Memorial”). With credit cards: at 715-277-2587. Let the office know your desires for that gift.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Service, 10280 N. Port Washington Road, Mequon, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-241-8085 or visit www.schmidtandbartelt.com.