John Staniszewski
July 31, 1946 - Dec. 2, 2021
John Staniszewski, 75, died Thursday, Dec 2, 2021, doing what he did in life, working hard. He was born July 31, 1946, to John P. and Evelyn (Palash) Staniszewski, who preceded him in death.
He is survived by his loving daughters, Nicole Grumley and Virginia Staniszewski, and his loving sister, Rita (Roger) Weis. He was proud Grandpa to Manus and Gwendolyn Grumley. Also survived by special friend and former wife, Nancy Krueger; nieces, nephews, cousins, and multiple family and friends.
John was endowed with a mechanically gifted intellect and pursued his creativity through metal work (journeyman machinist) and anything gasoline-powered. He was a member of the No Club Car Club and the hotrods he rebuilt were a manifestation of his skill and vision. As an entrepreneur, John co-owned a successful machine shop, Waupaca Machine and Repair in Waupaca, for over 20 years.
John served his country in the U. S. Army as a military policeman during the Vietnam War era.
John will be remembered for his brawny bear hugs by those he loved, his thriftiness, and his penchant for making things sturdy and BIG! He was a good man and well loved.
A funeral service for John will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 13, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend) with Pastor John Bass presiding. (Please consider masks.) Visitation will at the funeral home on Monday from 4:00 p.m. until 5:45 p.m. He will be buried at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery in Union Grove.
Donations to the American Heart Association and American Diabetes Association appreciated
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.