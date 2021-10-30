MENOMONEE FALLS
John T. Gutschenritter
May 22, 1947 — Oct. 19, 2021
John T. Gutschenritter, age 74 of Menomonee Falls, passed away on October 19, 2021. John was born May 22, 1947, in Hartford to Dorothy (nee Hiller) and Eugene Gutschenritter.
His middle name, Theobald, had been handed down for over two hundred and sixty years, from Jean Thiebaut Gutschenritter, born 1755 in Wattwiller, France. John was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Dorothy; and grandparents, John and Adelia (Gehl) Gutschenritter and Laura (Held) and Julius Hiller.
John grew up in Slinger, graduating from Slinger High School in 1965. He earned a business degree from UW-Whitewater. John served his country in Vietnam. John was an avid Brewers, Bucks, Badgers, Packers fan. He enjoyed music and developed a large collection of his favorites. The greatest joy in his life was having five sisters, as he was always assured his own room and a place at the table for birthday and holiday celebrations.
John is survived by his five sisters: Jean Gutschenritter of Rochester, MN, Ann (Joseph) Bielinski of Wabeno, Sue Banitt, of Rochester, MN, Jane (Robert) Maney of Monona, and Paula (Paul) Turner of Des Moines, IA. John is further remembered by his nieces and nephews: Sarah (Aelyth) Savage, Alex (Megan) Bielinski, Laura Bielinski (Joshua Mueller), Rebecca (Shawn) Kubat, Jacquelyn Ramacher, Samuel (Sarah-Jo) Turner, Michael Turner and Elizabeth Turner and a great-niece and several nephews.
Memorial contributions in memory of John may be made to the American Cancer Society.
A private burial was held at Valhalla Cemetery, Milwaukee.