SUN CITY, ARIZ.
John Walter Wagner
June 24, 1938 - Nov. 26, 2021
John Walter Wagner passed away on Friday, November 26, 2021, at the age of 83 in Sun City, AZ.
John was born on June 24, 1938, in Barton, to Corbin and Leona (Kraus) Wagner. John was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Lilian Haseley, Maria Haendel, Kathleen Mehlos, and Joan Cook; and his first wife, Patricia (Hupfer) Wagner.
He is survived by his wife Barbara (Jakubs) Wagner; his two children, Linda LaRocque and David (Rachel) Wagner; and his 5 grandchildren, Madeline Wagner, Dustin Wagner, Ryan “Marty” LaRocque, Braden Wagner and Mitchell LaRocque.
John graduated from University of Wisconsin’s Business School and spent his professional career in the fields of Operations Management and Information Technology. He enjoyed golf and playing cards and was hard to beat at both.
Later in life, John split his time between West Bend and Sun City, AZ.