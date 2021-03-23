John William Wicklund III
Dec. 9, 1952 - March 17, 2021
John William Wicklund III, age 68 years, of West Bend found peace on March 17, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
John was born on December 9, 1952, in Milwaukee to John and Jackelyn Wicklund (Fischer). He was united in marriage to Donna Uhl on August 16, 1985, in West Bend. Donna passed away on June 1, 2014.
John graduated from West Bend East High School in 1971. He was an avid golfer and a good one. John also enjoyed playing cards, deer hunting, being outdoors, and riding his Harley.
Those John leaves behind to cherish his memory include two daughters, Stacey (Allen) Medford and Kari (Eric) Stone; six grandchildren, Skyler, Rylee, Chloe, Ethan, Audrey, and Carly; mother, Jackelyn Wicklund; and two brothers, Jeffery (Chris) Wicklund and Joel (Ann) Wicklund. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
John was preceded in death by his wife, Donna; father, John Wicklund Jr.; and granddaughter, Olivia.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with John’s arrangements.