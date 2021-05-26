Jon C. Paul
Jon C. Paul, age 72, passed away on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. He was born in Illinois to Bruno and Betty (nee Heib) Paul. He worked in private law enforcement for 50 plus years as director of security for Marshall Field & Company, Mount Sinai Medical Center and Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin before starting a private security consulting practice. He was a member of numerous law enforcement and security organizations as well as being a Kentucky Colonel.
He moved to Wisconsin in 1972 with his wife, Judy. They enjoyed 50 years as being best friends. He is survived by his wife and Joseph and Denise Paul (brother and sister-in-law) and a myriad of precious friends Ñ who were his extended family.
He will be missed for his dry sense of humor, his perceptive instincts and his knowledge of trivia. His passions were baseball, golf, music and handgun shooting. He loved children and animals.
A life celebration will be held on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Kin-Pin Bowling Alley on Main Street in West Bend Wisconsin at 1:00 p.m.
