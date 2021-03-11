Jon Edward Ostrom
September 8, 1971 - March 6, 2021
Jon E. Ostrom, age 49, passed away unexpectedly on March 6, 2021. He was born on September 8, 1971, to James and Faith “Sue” (nee Dawson) Ostrom. He was raised in Kewaskum and West Bend and graduated from West Bend High School Class of 1989.
Jon was an enthusiastic photographer and fisherman. He enjoyed nature and loved feeding the wildlife in the woods behind his home. He was a full-time caregiver for his mom and was always there for his friends and family if they needed him. He was kind and had a great sense of humor. He never said goodbye without saying “I love you.” He will be greatly missed by his sisters, their husbands, and his niece and nephews. We love you, Jon.
Jon is survived by his sisters Shelley (Anthony) Reading-Brown and Anne (Matthew) Rateau and niece and nephews Noah, Allie, Simon, Zane, and Teddy.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his cousin Christopher E. Dawson.
A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, at Calvary Assembly of God Church (1110 E. Decorah Road, West Bend, WI 53095) with the Rev. Gerald J. Michaelson presiding. Visitation will be at the church from 1:00 p.m. until the service.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.