Jon Ryan Eckes
Jan. 10, 1979 - March 23, 2021
Jon Ryan Eckes of the Town of Farmington passed away unexpectedly at the age of 42. He was born to Jack and Debbie Eckes on January 10, 1979, in West Allis. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Barb, on May 2, 2009. Jon attended Holy Trinity school in Kewaskum followed by Kewaskum High School. He later attended Moraine Park Technical College for tool and die. He was employed at Willer Tool in Jackson as a journeyman. He was affectionately known by his co-workers as “Jonny Buckets.”
He enjoyed playing poker games with his friends at any chance he could get and camping with family and friends. He loved to garden and was proud of the pickled beans and asparagus he canned. He was always there for anyone who needed anything, and that included giving his opinion whether you wanted it or not. Conversation was always something that came easy to him, no matter if he knew you or not. “Did you ever hear about the guy who was addicted to the hokey pokey? He really turned himself around.” The Fourth of July was a holiday that he always looked forward to, because that meant he could put on one of the largest fireworks shows you can imagine. It was not surprising to see him driving around the neighborhood in a Michael Meyers costume.
His three girls were his whole universe, the joy of his life. As hard as he would try to be the tough guy, all it took was a giggle or a bat of an eyelash and he would melt. His greatest accomplishment was being a proud father and a loving devoted husband. The last thing that he would have wanted to do is leave us.
Jon is survived by his wife, Barb; and daughters, Brynleigh (9) and Leilah (6), who will miss him dearly and cherish his memory. He is further survived by his parents, Jack and Debbie Eckes; sister Tanya (Tom) Martinez, sister Sara (Nina) Eckes; his mother- and father-in-law, Steve and Jill Enright; siblings-in-law Jolie Landrum, James Landrum, Jon Enright, and Brooke (Ryan White) Enright. He was a cherished uncle to Angel. He is further survived by aunts, uncles, other relatives, and many, many friends.
He was preceded in death by his father in-law, Stephen Landrum, uncle Scott Eckes, and maternal and paternal grandparents.
A funeral service will be held on April 3, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend) with Pastor Cristy Schoob presiding. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until 1:45 p.m. A celebration of life will follow at the Boltonville Firehall.
