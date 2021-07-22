Jonathan P. Mayworm, 37
Jonathan Mayworm, of Campbellsport, formerly of Cedarburg, passed away unexpectedly on Friday July 16, 2021, at the age of 37.
Jon was born in Menomonee Falls on December 14, 1983, the beloved son of Gary Mayworm and Jayne Wickland Mayworm. He grew up in Cedarburg and attended Cedarburg High School. He enjoyed doing anything outdoors, including fishing, kayaking, and camping.
Jon is survived by his daughter Isabella Mayworm, and his parents Gary and Jayne Mayworm. He is further survived by five brothers: Joshua, David, Andrew, Benjamin, and Zachary (Stephanie) Mayworm, his sister Jessica (Joseph) Rettler, his life partner Jessy Thurloff and her son Chevelle Madison, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his cousin Adrian Laurich.
Funeral services for Jon will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 27th at 5 PM at Christian Life Church, 2909 W. Mequon Rd., Mequon. Pastor Joseph Hanthorn will officiate the service. Visitation will take place at the church Tuesday from 4-5 PM. Jon will be laid to rest at Zur Ruhe Cemetery in Cedarburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to family for Isabella’s future education.
The Eernisse Funeral Home, Cedarburg, is honored to serve the family.
