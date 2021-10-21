Jorgen ‘John’ T. Kornbeck
Jorgen “John” T. Kornbeck passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer on October 16, 2021, at age 68. He was the beloved husband and best friend of Barbara (nee Koss) Kornbeck, loving dad of Jonathan (Madeline) Kornbeck and Dana (Nick) Harr; proud Papa of Logan Kornbeck and Jax Harr.
Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his memory are appreciated to the Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation at netrf.org.
Krause Funeral Home is assisting the family. For more information, visit www.krausefuneralhome.com or call 262-432-8300.