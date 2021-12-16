TOWN OF AUBURN
Joseph Anthony Marchant
Aug. 20, 1933 - Dec. 13, 2021
Joseph Anthony Marchant, 88, of the Town of Auburn, passed away Monday, December 13, 2021, at Agnesian SSM Health in Fond du Lac, with his beloved family gathered around him.
He was born at home in the Town of Auburn, the son of Wayne and Rose (nee Ferber) Marchant on August 20, 1933. Joe was a Class of 1951 Campbellsport High School graduate and attended Brigham Young University, Utah. He proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1953 to 1957, where he met the love of his life, Patricia Wallace. They married on April 10, 1957, in Luton, Bedfordshire, England. Joe, Pat and family enjoyed life on the Marchant Family Century farm in the Town of Auburn.
Joe was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Fond du Lac and served in many church callings. He served for many years on the Fond du Lac County Board, and the Town of Auburn Board. Joe snow plowed for the Town of Auburn, maintained the Auburn Cemetery and drove semi for many years for Gordy and Charles Poch and Beine Transport.
Most important to Joe was spending time with his family. He is survived by his children: Colleen (John) Reigle, Nadine (Larry) Lendved, Wayne (Dawn) Marchant, Renae Braatz, Dawn (Jeff) Bengel, Tony (Linda) Marchant, and Tim Marchant; his 24 grandchildren: Randy (Betsy), Ryan (Ashlyn), Rick (fiancŽe Lindsey), Rose (Dan), Julie (Paul), Jessica (Terry), Jonathon (Alex), Nick (Jess), Samantha (Andy), Paul (Stephanie), Louie (Nikki), Alex, Barry (Olivia), Joseph (Danielle), Michael, David, Hailey, Kristy (Sam), Wesley (Brittany), Kordell (Chloe), Nicole (Riley), Patrick, Rebecca, Bennett and Erica. He and Pat were blessed with 30 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. He is also survived by sister Lola Ebert, brother-in-law Robert (Ros) Wallace, other relatives and friends.
Joe was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Patricia, who passed March 4, 2021; daughters Catherine and Cheryl; grandson Daniel Berger, and Leah Reigle; parents, Wayne and Rose Marchant; in-laws, Charles and Catherine Wallace; brother and sister-in-law William and Alice Marchant; brother-in-law Allen Ebert, and in-laws Stella (Bert) Scrivener, Jack (Mabel) Wallace and Frank (Jessie) Wallace.
Visitation for Joe will be Sunday, December 19, from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Twohig Funeral Home, 109 W. Main St., Campbellsport, and on Monday, December 20, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 347 Country Lane Fond du Lac.
A funeral service will be Monday, December 20 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. The service will be livestreamed at https://zoom.us/j/94221388437pwd=UklacHdDQ1h0QUllSEhJazBsN1VXUT0. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated.
