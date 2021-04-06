Joseph Charles Cmeyla
Sept. 20, 1935 - March 24, 2021
Joseph C. Cmeyla, age 85, passed away on Wednesday March 24, 2021, in West Bend. He was born on September 20, 1935 in Algoma to Melvin and Ursula (nee Hunsader) Cmeyla. Joe graduated from Solomon Juneau High School in Milwaukee Class of 1953. He was an auto mechanic and also managed a grocery/liquor store. His passions were riding horses and rode brahma bulls; he loved painting (watercolor) and he was the first to have a permanent painting in the Cedarburg Artist Museum. He also enjoyed gardening and played guitar in a band at church. Joe was a member of the Wisconsin Watercolor Society.
Joe is survived by his former wife and best friend, Gloria (nee Green) Cmeyla; sons, Joey (friend Cindy), Michael (Laura), Ricky; four grandchildren Brittnie (JP) Reed, Miranda, Elisabeth and Greyson Cmeyla; his brothers, Gary (Yolanda), Charles “Chuck” (Susan) and Andrew (Kristen); sister, Terese Kempfer; best friend and cribbage partner, Dave Shampers; other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Michael, and nephew Steve Cmeyla.
A memorial service for Joe will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 10, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend) with Pastor Dennis Olla presiding. Visitation will be from 1:00 until 2:45 p.m.
Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.