Joseph Gerard Walsh (Joe), 90
Joseph Gerard Walsh (Joe) of Fort Pierce, FL, left his earthly home for his heavenly reward on April 7, 2021, surrounded by family.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Jeannette (Bradley) Walsh, and children: Eileen Pinkerton (Darrell) of Lake Jackson, TX, Karen Boudreaux (James) of Scott, LA, Mary Habersetzer (Gary) of Grafton, and Christopher Walsh (Cheryl) of West Bend; daughter-in-law, Julie Walsh of Bristol; sister-in-Law, Margaret Walsh of Fort Pierce, FL; special cousins Mary Esther Cushing of Exton, PA, and Rosanne Morin of Milford, MA; eight grandchildren (Darrell, Kurtt, Joseph, Elizabeth, Jessica, Bradley, Lauren and Andrew) and seven great-grandchildren (Ashley, Angela, Anson, Landry, Dexter, Sailor and Silas) and numerous nieces and nephews. Joe will be greatly missed by his nephew and buddy George Michael Walsh. He was preceded in death by his son Timothy; brothers Charles and John; his parents, John L. and Edna Walsh; and sister-in-law Kathleen (Bradley) Foster.
Joe was born on December 19, 1930, in Scranton, Pennsylvania. He attended DuPont High School in Wilmington, DE, graduating in 1948. On May 12, 1951 he married Jeannette. Joe was also in the U.S. Air Force, where he made lifelong friends. While living in Delaware, Joe worked for Colorado Fuel & Iron and later Phoenix Steel. This took the family to Texas in 1961, and later Illinois and Wisconsin. His final years were spent in Fort Pierce, FL, in their retirement home where he was a member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church.
Joseph was a firm believer in the power of prayer. He enjoyed watching football, golf and loved a good movie but most of all loved his family.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
The family wishes to extend heartfelt appreciation to Activa Home Health, Treasure Coast Hospice and the doctors and nurses of Lawnwood Hospital. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Food for the Poor located at 6401 Lyons Rd., Coconut Creek, FL 33073.
