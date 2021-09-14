Joseph H. Jobs, 54
Joseph Henry Jobs, age 54 of the Town of Saukville, fell asleep in Jesus and awoke in heaven on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at The Kathy Hospice in West Bend.
Joe was born on June 13, 1967, the son of Erhard and Barbara (Christensen) Jobs. He was baptized at St. Paul’s Community Church, Waubeka. He was confirmed in Christ at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Grafton. He was a 1985 graduate of Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School in Jackson. He was very thankful for the Christian education he received in his formative years. Joe cherished being a KML Alumni and a member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Newburg.
Following his love of the outdoors, Joe earned an associate degree in Landscape Management from MATC in Mequon. He owned and operated Jobs’ Landscape and Tree Service. Joe maintained many properties throughout the area, his parents’ homestead, and the cemetery he will be resting in until Christ’s return. Joe also worked for Kapco in Grafton for ten years before he became disabled in 2018.
Joe is survived by his parents Erhard and Barbara Jobs of Saukville, his brother Rev. Jason (Kristine) Jobs of Markesan and his nephews and Godsons Aaron and Nathan Jobs of Markesan. He is further survived by his aunt Judy Gloede and her three sons, Randal (Keri), Mark (Kerry), and David (Irene), his aunt Betty Strohmeyer and her three children, Jim, Jennifer, and Steven (Jenny), and his uncle Arno Jobs and his six sons Warren, Jeffery (Marilyn), Rodney (Lisa), Dennis (Faye), Ricky, and Thomas.
Joe is preceded in death by his grandparents, his uncles Henry Gloede and Harold Strohmeyer, and his aunt Edna Jobs.
Visitation will take place at 10:00 a.m. at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 623 Congress Street, Newburg. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Kurt Schaser officiating. He will be laid to rest at the St. John’s Cemetery in Newburg.
Memorials may be directed to St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church and School in Newburg or Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School in Jackson.
The family wishes to thank the caring staff at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton and the Kathy Hospice, and Pastor Schaser and Pastor Arndt for their visits and prayers.
The Eernisse Funeral Home, Port Washington is honored to serve the family. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.