Town of Scott
Joseph J. ‘Joe’ Beder
May 18, 1963 - Sept. 20, 2021
Joseph J. “Joe” Beder, 58, of the Town of Scott, passed away on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Froedtert Hospital in Menomonee Falls with his family at his side.
Joe was born on May 18, 1963, in West Bend, the son of the late Oscar and Rita (nee Spaeth) Beder. On Sept. 12, 1992, he was united in marriage to Julie Knop at Holy Angels Catholic Church in West Bend. Joe grew up farming on a dairy farm in the Town of Polk and continued to farm on his hobby farm in Random Lake. He loved get-togethers, camping, gardening, fishing, eating delicious food, and above all spending time with his family, especially with his granddaughters. Everyone he met he treated as family and welcomed them with open arms.
Those Joe leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Julie; three children, Asia (James) Campbell of Dutch Harbor, Alaska, Alysha Knop of Kewaskum, and Joseph (Ashley) Beder of Cascade; four granddaughters, Kendelle, McKenzie, Grace, and Rylee; his siblings; relatives, and friends.
Private services will be held.
