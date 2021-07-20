WEST BEND
Joseph ‘Joe’ Harter
March 17, 1937 - July 16, 2021
Joseph “Joe” Harter, 84, of West Bend passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021, at Froedtert Hospital in West Bend.
He was born on March 17, 1937 to the late Alousius and Bertha (nee Werner) Harter in Guttenburg, Iowa. Joe graduated from Kewaskum High School. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin - Oshkosh and went on to MSOE (Milwaukee School of Engineering) for mechanical engineering. He honorably served in the United States Army National Guard.
On April 19, 1969, he was united in marriage to Janice Kumrow. Joe worked for the West Bend Company and retired from Milwaukee Electric Tool. He was a long-time member of Holy Angels Catholic Church and the Moose Lodge. He took many motorcycle trips with friends visiting almost all 50 states. He also enjoyed playing cards and golf with many families and friends. Joe especially enjoyed deer hunting with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, teaching them trails and all about deer hunting. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Those Joe leaves behind to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 52 years, Janice Harter; four children, Jill (Paul) Rhoads, Joel Harter, Jason (Kristin) Harter, and Josh Harter; ten grandchildren, Justin Rhoads, David (fiance Kayla) Rhoads, Scott (Danielle) Rhoads, Carson Harter, Hutch Harter, Arianna (fiancŽ Nate) Benz, Logan Harter, Brennan Harter, Addysen Harter, and Joseph Harter; four great-grandchildren, Jadon, Jayce, Brantly, and Brystol Rhoads; a sister, Mary Bies; three sisters-in-law, Barbara (Chuck) Stehlik, Joanne (Dennis) Rank, and Mary Kumrow; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother-in-law, David Kumrow, and a sister-in-law, Judith Tomko.
A funeral service in remembrance of Joe will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m.
Memorials to the family are appreciated and will be given to charities by the family.
The family would like to thank Dr. Jasbir Sra, Dr. Chad Hoitink, Dr. Ijaz Malik, Dr. Rajesh Trivedi, Dr. Marquis, and Dr. Ahmed Waheeb for all their help and care.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Joe's arrangements.
(www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in the care of Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington Street, West Bend, WI 53095.