Joseph ‘Joe’ Kurer
Joseph “Joe” Kurer, age 26, of Fond du Lac, passed away September 22, 2021.
He graduated with honors in 2013 from Saint Mary’s Springs Academy, where he received the Sister Michaela O’Brien Servant Leadership award for his service to others. Joe was very patriotic and took great pride in tending to the American flag while attending school at St. Mary’s Springs.
Joe majored in Criminal Justice and Homeland Security at Marian University, graduating with honors in 2017. He also attended Fox Valley Technical College where he obtained his Wisconsin Law Enforcement Officer Certification in 2018.
Joe married his wife at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Appleton on August 17, 2019. It was one of the happiest moments in both of their lives and they were blessed to be able to celebrate the beautiful moment with their closest family and friends.
Joe’s sense of duty and compassion for others led him to his career in law enforcement and the military. As a teenager, he participated in the Civil Air Patrol as a Cadet Non-Commissioned Officer where he received the Air Force Sergeants Association NCO of the Year award. Joe was also currently serving as an Aviation Operations Noncommissioned Officer (Sergeant) with the United States Army, Wisconsin National Guard. He was awarded an Army Commendation Medal and Army Achievement Medal during his time of service.
Joe served as a community service officer at the West Bend Police Department where he began his career in law enforcement while attending school. One of Joe’s proudest days was August 6, 2018, when Joe was sworn in as a police officer for the Fond du Lac Police Department. His roles included membership to the Domestic Violence Intervention Team, Tactical Field Force Team, the Honor Guard Unit, and served as a field training officer. Joe also received the City of Fond du Lac Police Department Life Saving Award while working for the Police Department.
Both on and off the clock Joe made his commitment to others a top priority and never hesitated to help someone when they were in need. Joe’s most valued moments were the times that he spent with his family. He took greatest pride in all of his son’s accomplishments and watching him grow into an incredible young man. With his wife and son, they would enjoy cooking together, listening to music, and laughing over stories. He was also looking forward to raising his daughter and seeing what kind of woman she would become. He would talk about the lessons he would teach her and the moments he would cherish. When Joe did finally take time for himself he would spend most of his time being outdoor either at the woods or in his garage. He was always working on projects and using his hands to fix or create something for those he loved. He will be remembered for his strong faith and his desire to make a difference by serving others.
Joe is survived by his wife, children, parents, and sister. He is also survived by many family and friends that poured out their endless love and support during Joe’s illness. Joe was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, William. We are forever grateful for all of you that supported Joe and us during these difficult times in addition to all of the health care workers that cared for him.
Joe’s family invites relatives, friends and fellow officers for visitation to Holy Family Catholic Church, 271 Fourth Street Way, Fond du Lac on Tuesday, September 28, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and again on Wednesday, September 29, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. Masks are required. Law enforcement honors and military honors will follow Mass. Joe will be laid to rest at a private burial service.