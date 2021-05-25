Joseph ‘Joe’ P. Willbrandt, 91
Longtime Cedarburg resident Joe Willbrandt passed away at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton on Friday May 21, 2021, at the age of 91. He was born in Milwaukee on July 7, 1929, the son of Joseph and Anita (nee Urbanus) Willbrandt. Joe was united in Holy Matrimony to Joan Bakken at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Milwaukee on August 13, 1955.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Joan; children Lynn (Larry) Trujillo of San Diego, CA, Brian (Marihelen) Willbrandt of Cedarburg, John (Mary) Willbrandt of Phoenix, AZ, and Jim (Whitney) of Milwaukee; grandchildren Amanda (Tyler) Sandstrom, Anna Trujillo, Alex Trujillo, Olivia Willbrandt, Gabrielle Willbrandt, Madison Willbrandt and Joseph Dylan Willbrandt: great-grandchild Mason Sandstrom; along with other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother Roger Willbrandt.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday May 29, 2021, at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church-North, 1375 Covered Bridge Road in Cedarburg, Fr. Patrick Burns officiating. Interment to follow with military honors at St. Francis Borgia Cemetery. The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday at the church from 11:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
Joe was a patriot and a man of faith. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and was an active member of the American Legion-Peter Wollner Post 288. He was a faithful parishioner at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church and longtime member of the Knights of Columbus San Salvador Council 4520 and St. Joseph Benevolent Society. He began working for AT&T as a telephone lineman and worked his way up to outside plant engineer before retiring in 1991. In retirement Joe and Joan loved to travel and also spent the past winters and or springs in Arizona.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Joe’s name can be directed to the American Legion-Peter Wollner Post 288 in Cedarburg or the House of Peace in Milwaukee. Online condolences can be forwarded to the family at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.
The Eernisse Funeral Home, Michael Schramka, associate, is assisting the family.