Joseph ‘Joe’ Vincent Velk, 93
Joseph “Joe” Vincent Velk was born to Eternal Life November 25, 2021, at the age of 93. He was the beloved husband of the late Antonia “Toni” (nee Staniger) for over 62 years. He was loving father of Teresa M. and Joseph A. (Helen); proud grandfather of Emily Anna and Elliot James; and dear brother of Patricia (James) Jansen. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph P. and Olive Velk; in-laws Frank and Anna Staniger; and siblings James and Richard. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Joe was born in Centerville, Iowa; and raised in Rathbun, Iowa. Joe was a proud United States Army veteran, serving during 1948-1952. Joe graduated from Northeast Missouri State University (Truman State University) in 1956. He enjoyed a long career as an industrial arts teacher for Milwaukee Public Schools - Lincoln High School 1956-1968 and James Madison High School from 1968 to 1989. Joe loved everything mechanical, especially Farmall classic tractors, Ford, and anything John Deere. Joe was an avid fix-it guy. He and Toni moved to Milwaukee in 1956 and were residents of Mequon and devout Catholic members of St. Cecelia’s (now Lumen Christi) since 1961.
Visitation will be held 4 - 7 p.m. at the Schramka Funeral Home, 423 N. Main St., Thiensville, on Wednesday, December 1. A second visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., with Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at Lumen Christi Parish, 2750 W. Mequon Road, Mequon. Interment to follow at the Lumen Christi Cemetery.
Memorials to Lumen Christi Church or Milwaukee Rescue Mission appreciated.
Schramka Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-432-8100.