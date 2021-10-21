Joseph M. Peters, 88
Joseph M. Peters of Cedarburg went to be with his heavenly father on October 18, 2021 at age 88. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Shirley (nee Stimson), his infant son, David, and his parents, Mary (nee Reichart) and Joseph Peters. He is survived and dearly loved by his children Susan (Erik) Paulson, Bradley (Robin), Mark (Josefina) and Michael Peters. Joseph was a loving grandfather to Laura and Rachel Paulson, Brian (Melissa), Melisa (Tom) Cash, Jeffrey (Erin), David (Chrissy) Peters, and Daniella Peters. He was the beloved great-grandfather of Kensington, McKinley and Leilani Peters, Jason, Adam, Preston, and Ryan Cash, Landon and Carter Peters, and Hailey and Matthew Peters.
Born in Milwaukee on November 4, 1932, Joseph attended West Division High School where he fell in love with Shirley. They married in June of 1953. He started college at Purdue, but was drafted in 1955. Joseph served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1955 to 1957 in Japan. Upon return he completed a degree in business from Marquette University.
Joseph had a successful sales career selling appliances for Philco, GE, and Roth Distributing Company, meeting good friends along the way including Bill Haase, Bob Boucher, and Ed Ulatowski. Sports were always an important part of his life. In his younger years he enjoyed baseball, which was his favorite sport. He was a quarterback in high school, then played football at Purdue. A true Packers fan, he rarely missed a game. In his later years, his greatest joy was watching his grandchildren participate in various events.
The family wishes to thank Michael Peters for being a great caregiver to Dad, DaVita Dialysis in Cedarburg, especially Dr. Lisa Haller for her care and compassion, Home Instead, especially Steve, and Ascension Columbia St Mary’s, especially Dr. John Zandt, and all others who helped with his care. Dad will be dearly missed.
Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church, 1375 Covered Bridge Road, Cedarburg. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery, Mequon. Visitation at the church on Tuesday from 8:45 a.m. - 9:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church are appreciated. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.muellerfuneralhome.com.