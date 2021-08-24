Joseph Michael Budiac
March 23, 1929 - Aug. 14, 2021
Joseph Michael Budiac age 93 passed away on Saturday, August 14, 2021, in Grafton. He was born on March 23, 1929, to Vincent and Rose (nee Filo) Budiac.
On August 12, 1950, Joe married Phyllis Kundert and they began their family. Joe loved his family and friends.
Joe is survived by his children Joseph (Deborah), Leonard (Sandi), Mary Ellen (Jeff), Larry (Margie), Jim (Kim), grandchildren Shelly, Marie, Jason, Shane (Deanna), Nick (Jamie), Stephanie (Adam), Katie, Jimmy, Maxx, Halley, Douglas and Jordan, great-grandchildren Brianna, Jeremy, Andy, Nathan, Elaina, Marrisa and Brynlee, great-great-grandchildren Genesis and Bennet.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Phyllis and 2 grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, August 27th at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church (1025 S. 7th Ave. West Bend) with Fr. Nathan Reesman presiding. Visitation will be at the church on Friday from 1:00 pm until 2:45 pm.
Phillip Funeral Home is assisting the family.
(262) 338-2050/www.phillipfuneralhome.com