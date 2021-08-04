WEST BEND
Joseph Milone, Jr.
Joseph Milone, Jr, age 81, of West Bend, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 18th, 2021.
Joseph was born in New Haven, Connecticut, to Joseph Milone, Sr, and Sue Marie. We are so honored that Joseph served three years in the United States Army. After he returned from serving his country, he married the love of his life, Barbara Milone, in the summer of 1969. Joseph enjoyed the opportunity of working for a family painting business in Florida, in addition to Gehl Company of West Bend and Signicast Corporation located in Brown Deer. Joseph enjoyed woodworking, which was a unique gifting and a family heritage dating back to his grandfather, a carpenter in Italy.
The life we live; the legacy we leave:
As we reflect on Joseph as a husband, father, and grandfather, we are so thankful for the life he lived that truly emulated and reflected the evidence of Christ in his life. He had a meek and calm spirit with a cheerful countenance that could be seen by anyone that met him. He was such a Godly example who prayed faithfully and trusted God fervently in his walk. He modeled his faith to his wife, daughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren, who will continue to run the race on his behalf as he did so faithfully. As we take time to reflect on the life and legacy of such a faithful servant, we know and are comforted that he is awake in eternity in Christ-likeness and is free from the difficulties of this world. He has run the race well and can now rest forever in heaven and be united with the God whom he so faithfully served. As his family, we do not grieve as those with no hope. While we long for heaven and its joys, we also know our work is not done on earth. We hope to continue to run the race as Joseph did with hope for the future. Those Joseph leaves behind to carry on his legacy are his wife of 51 years, Barbara, his daughter Heather (Steve) Shoppach, grandchildren Ian, Kelsey, Anika, Julia Shoppach, a brother Robert (Carol) Milone, in addition to nephews, nieces, and loving family and friends.
A small service is planned for the immediate family at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, we know Joseph would have been honored to know that a donation was made to help those in need and proclaim the hope of the Gospel https://samaritanspurse.org.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Joseph’s arrangements. Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in the care of Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington Street, West Bend, WI 53095.