Joshua Jonathan Bridgman, 41
Joshua Bridgman was born in La Mirada, California, on April 28, 1980, and grew up in Southern California until he graduated from high school. He attended college for two years in Arizona and then decided to relocate, eventually ending up in Grafton, where he worked as a quality control technician. He loved hockey, all kinds of cheeses, and was really good at math. He especially loved Jesus, reading his Bible, and his friends and family. He was very concerned about others’ relationship to God and wanted his two brothers to know Jesus like he did.
Joshua died August 29, 2021, after a two-year battle with cancer. He will be missed greatly, especially by his dad, who talked to him on the phone every weekend.