WEST BEND
Joy Hagen Wilds
Jan. 27, 1965 - Oct. 22, 2021
Joy Hagen Wilds, 56, passed away peacefully Friday, October 22, 2021, at her home in West Bend. She was born January 27, 1965, to Candace Hoffman and Peter Hagen in Appleton. She graduated from James Madison High School in 1983 and went on to attend the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee to earn her degree in Education. She married Dan Wilds on August 16, 1986, and they recently celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary. She worked as a teacher for many years and later received her parent coaching certification.
Joy was passionate about sharing the love of Jesus with others. She loved to spend time in Door County with her family, specifically watching the sunset with a glass of wine at Dan and Joy’s vacation home in Egg Harbor. She was happiest when spending time at the beach with a book in her hand and her family around her. Joy is remembered for her love of bringing family and friends together by entertaining in her home over a delicious meal.
Joy is survived by her loving husband, Dan; her children, Stuarts Wilds of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Jade (Peter) Schrader of West Bend; her parents, Candace (Kurt) Hoffman of West Bend and Diane Hagen of Appleton. She is further survived by her siblings: Jay (Lorie) Hagen of Minerva, Ohio, Jenny (Dave) Riley of West Bend, and Shawn (Sarah) Hoffman of West Bend. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ernie Benzow, George and Margaret Hagen; her father, Peter Hagen, and her brother, Stuart Hagen.
A Christian funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at Living Word Lutheran Church (2240 Living Word Lane Jackson, WI 53037). Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 a.m. until time of service.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call
262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.