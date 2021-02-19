WEST BEND
Joyce A. Crass
July 10, 1931 - Feb. 10, 2021
Joyce A. Crass, age 89, formerly of Fredonia, passed away Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at New Perspectives Senior Living in West Bend, where she had resided the past few years.
She was born on July 10, 1931, in the Town of Fredonia, daughter of Fred H. and Rosetta Schultz Mueller.
On October 30, 1948, Joyce married Carl Crass of Fillmore. He would precede her in death on January 8, 1966.
For over 27 years, Joyce was a machine operator for Tecumseh Power Products of Grafton, retiring in 1993.
She is survived by three sons: Carl (Nancy) Crass Jr. of McDonough, GA, Larry (Mary) Crass of Fredonia and Terry Crass (Laurie Keller) of West Bend. Joyce is further survived by six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, her brother-in-law Paul Schultz and sister-in-law Audrey Mueller, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Joyce was preceded by her husband, Carl; her sister Orneda (George) Miller; and her brothers LeRoy (Mildred) Mueller, Verlyn Mueller, and Melvin (Florence) Mueller and her brother-in-law Clyde (Lucille) Crass, brother-in-law Earl (Laverne) Crass, brother-in-law Lee (Ester) Crass and her sister-in-law Carol Schultz.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 27, 2021, at the Poole Funeral Home/Crematory, 203 N. Wisconsin Street, Port Washington. Visitation 11 a.m.-1 p.m. prior to services at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Union Cemetery in Fillmore.
Information and condolences available at www.poolefh.com or 262-284-4431.