KOHLSVILLE
Joyce Evelyn Kudek
July 2, 1941 - Feb. 1, 2021
Joyce Evelyn Kudek (nee Kempf), age 79, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 1, 2021, at her home in Kohlsville. She was born on July 2, 1941 in Barton to Otto and Marie (nee Koenings) Kempf. Joyce graduated West Bend High School in 1959. Joyce is known for her comfy crocheted slippers and mittens which warmed the feet and hands of many families. Joyce especially loved time with her kids, grandkids and her great-grandkids.
Joyce is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Roger; children, Karen (Tim) Heberer, Dave Kudek, Cindy (Wayne) Koester, Lynn (Tom) Gagliano, Laura Steinman; grandchildren, Erica (Kevin) Monzingo, Anthony Kudek, Steven (Bryana) Kudek, Morgan (Brett) Koeferl, Jerod (Leah) Heberer, Mitchell Heberer, Ray (Alicia) Koester, Marie and Nathan Steinman, Landen Krause, Ava, Ella and Oliva Gagliano; seven great-grandchildren; two brothers Don Kempf and Dan (Marilee) Kempf; siblings-in-law Darlis Kempf, John (Jeaneen) Kudek, Shirley (Paul) Fellenz and Marilyn Kempf. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Joyce was preceded in death by her son Thomas (Denise) Kudek; her parents; parents-in-law Joseph (Martha) Kudek; sister Laverne (Al) Weeden; brother Gerald Kempf; siblings-in-law Judy Kempf and Delmar Kempf.
A memorial Mass of Christian burial will be at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, February 5, 2021, at St. Peter Catholic Church (200 E. Washington St. Slinger, WI 53086) with Father Richard Stoffel presiding. Interment will be at St. Bridget Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Horizon Hospice or to her family.
A special than- you to The Kathy Hospice staff and Horizon Hospice team.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.