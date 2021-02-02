HARTFORD
Joyce J. Mittelstadt
Sept. 3, 1926 — Jan. 28, 2021
Joyce Jean Mittelstadt (nee Redlin) of Hartford passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021, at the age of 94 years.
She was born in the Town of Rubicon on September 3, 1926, the daughter of Arnold and Florence (nee Lepien) Redlin. On October 26, 1946, she married Floyd Mittelstadt at Peace Lutheran Church, Hartford..
Joyce graduated from Hartford High School in 1944. She worked at the West Bend Company in Hartford for 12 years, and at the Berndt Funeral Home — Hartford, Hustisford, and Juneau for 21 years. She enjoyed music, dancing, fishing, cards, watching all the sports and NASCAR on TV, and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In 1985, Joyce and Floyd moved to their home at Little Green Lake, Markesan. She was a volunteer for the Markesan blood drive for a number of years, a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Markesan, and a member of the St. John’s Ladies Aid. In June 2005, Joyce and Floyd moved back to Hartford to be closer to her daughter’s family. She was a volunteer at the hospital and volunteered at her church.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Floyd, in June 2006; and her brother Wilbur Redlin. She is survived by her son, Gary (Maria) Mittelstadt, of Stevensville, Montana; her daughter, JoAnn Kieckhaefer, Green Lake; her grandchildren Anna (Brian) Greenman of Hartford, Rachel (Zac) Telschow of Savannah, Georgia, and David Kieckhaefer of Hartford, Zack Mittelstadt, Adam (Stephanie) Mittelstadt; her great-grandchildren Levi, Judah, Thea, and Evelyn Greenman, Brantley and Connor Mittelstadt and baby Mittelstadt due in August 2021; her sister-in-law Ruth Redlin of West Bend, and by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation is Wednesday, February 3, 2021 from 10-11 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, Hartford. The funeral service will follow in the church at 11 a.m. The Rev. Aaron Steinbrenner will officiate. Internment is at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
Memorials to Peace Lutheran Church, or the charity of your choice would be appreciated.
The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home-Hartford is serving the family.