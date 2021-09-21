WEST BEND
Joyce L. Strauss
Nov. 14, 1957 - Sept. 5, 2021
Joyce L. Strauss (nee Harasimchuk), age 63, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at the Hawthorn Manor in West Bend. She was born on Nov. 14, 1957, in Illinois to Roman and Pearl (nee Kestian) Harasimchuk.
Joyce enjoyed spending time with her children, walking, crafts and playing games.
She is survived by her son, Matthew. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Joyce was preceded in death by her daughter, Amy; sister, Karen Wagner; and father, Roman Harasimchuk.
A special thanks to her friends Melody Ryan, Anita Becker, and her family at the Hawthorn Manor.
A celebration of life will be at a later date.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.