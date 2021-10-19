Joyce Reiland
Joyce Reiland passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, October 12, with her family by her side.
Joyce was born on a farm in Waushara County in 1937, and she lived most of her life in Menasha. She married James Reiland in 1956 and had her three daughters over the next five years. She loved her daughters, gardening roses, traveling, and reading mystery novels. Joyce especially appreciated the Green Bay Packers, a love she shared with Jim; for many years they had season tickets and even attended the memorable Ice Bowl on December 31, 1967.
For those of you that knew Joyce during her years in Menasha, it’s important to know the rest of her story. Joyce struggled with alcohol addiction but when she quit in 1990, she quit. And, that is when the rest of the story begins. She learned to live one day at a time and became the perennial optimist. Joyce was always up for an adventure.
Her story includes the loss of her devoted husband. And, after 68 years, a move to a new city, Cedarburg, where she started a new life. And she did this with relish making new friends, joining the Y senior aerobics group, and with both feet jumping into the swirl of life in Cedarburg.
Joyce and Jim left their children a rich legacyÉto be kind, to be generous, and to give back to the community. Joyce is survived by her daughters, Dr. Jane Reiland of Baton Rouge, Banker Julie Kuykendall of San Antonio, and Foundation Director Jill Hepburn. Their husbands are Vince Licata, Millard Kuykendall and Mal Hepburn. She’s further survived by her four grandchildren whom she adored, Sam Kuykendall, Leigh Ann Kuykendall, Tony Licata and Jamie Hepburn.
A private service for the family will be held in Door County. Memorials can be made to the Cedarburg Art Museum or the Menasha Educational Foundation.
