Judith Ann Milbrath, 78
Judith Ann Milbrath (nee Warman) peacefully departed this life on October 15, 2021, age 78. Judy is survived by her husband and best friend, Dennis Milbrath; loving children, Wendy Barbour, Thomas Barbour, and Karen Engstrom; adoring grandchildren, Evan Engstrom, Adeline Barbour, Chase Engstrom, Cecile Barbour, Hannah Engstrom, and Theo Berardy; forever friend and sister, Barbara Moran; dear brothers, Lawrence Schick, Gordon Schick, and Roland Schick; her beloved dog, Jax; and constant companion in her final moments, Orvis. She is also survived by many other relatives and dear friends.
Private services will be held, with an open celebration of life to follow at a future time in 2022.
Judy was a proud recipient of her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from The Ohio State University, a longtime teacher in the English department at Cedarburg High School, and a lover of bluebirds, gardening, and the theater. Donations can be made in Judy’s honor to Unitarian Church North, Schlitz Audubon Nature Center, and Skylight Music Theater.
Judy’s family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Azura Memory Care and Nichole with Allay Home and Hospice for their compassionate care.
