JACKSON
Judith E. La Monte
Aug. 20, 1942 — Feb. 27, 2021
Judith La Monte was born to eternal life on February 27, 2021, at Froedtert West Bend Hospital in West Bend at the age of 78. Judith was born in Milwaukee, the daughter of Frank and Germaine Hahn. She grew up and raised her family in Milwaukee, before settling in her current location in Jackson.
While raising her family, Judith was an avid volunteer for Bryant Elementary School and Corpus Christi Church choir. She also worked as a legislative assistant for Milwaukee Alderman Thomas Nardelli, and as an assistant manager at the Burlington Coat Factory. In her retirement, she enjoyed working at JoAnn Fabrics helping other avid sewers and crafters, held the secretary position of her condo association, and volunteered at the Economy Center LCFS thrift store in Milwaukee.
Judith loved spending her time sewing and knitting, as that was her true passion. She made her grandchildren's Halloween costumes every year and made her daughter-in-law’s wedding and bridesmaids dresses. She even found time to make hats for cancer patients while she was going through her own treatments for lung cancer, and also made face masks for others during the pandemic.
Judith is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Robert; sons Joseph (Janine), Stephen (Candy), and Gary (Sandy); grandchildren Kayla (Jessy), Justin (fiancee, Lexi), Rebecca, Emily, Adam, and Brianna; great-grandchildren Nora and Jaxon; brother Frank (Pat) Hahn; brother-in-law Frank La Monte.
She was preceded in death by her sister Nancy (Charles) Klubertanz.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 5, from 4 p.m. until time of funeral service at 6 p.m. at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave., Menomonee Falls, 262-251-3630. Private entombment will take place at Washington County Memorial Park in West Bend.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at Froedtert Menomonee Falls Cancer Clinic, and Froedtert West Bend Hospital for their care and support, especially Dr. Abdel Alqwsmi and Dr. Jeffrey Smale. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cancer Center at Froedtert Menomonee Falls Foundation. See link for details: https://www.froedtert.com/menomoneefallsfoundation/ways-to-give.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, Menomonee Falls, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-251-3630 or visit www.schmidtandbartelt.com.