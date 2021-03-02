Judith ‘Judi’ A. Tomkiewicz
Judith “Judi” A. Tomkiewicz went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at the age of 63. She was the beloved mother of Kristina, Melissa (Joseph), and Alec; and beloved wife of Gregory. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Dorothy; and brother, Jim. She is further survived by grandchildren, relatives, and friends.
Judi was a dedicated master gardener who enjoyed long, sunny days cultivating her gardens. She was an avid reader, loved card games, “Jeopardy!”, music, theater, time with her family, and Chicago sports Ñ especially the Cubs.
Visitation will be held Sunday, March 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Schramka Funeral Home, 423 N. Main St., Thiensville, with a service to follow at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1616 W. Mequon Road, Mequon, WI 53092, are appreciated.