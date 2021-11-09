Judith Rose Danielson
May 26, 1945 - Nov. 4, 2021
Judith Rose Danielson (nee Puerling), 76 years old, passed away on Thursday, November 4, 2021.
She was born May 26, 1945, the daughter of Nicholas and Helen Puerling.
On April 20, 1963, she married Larry Danielson at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Kewaskum.
Survivors include her loving husband Larry of 58 years, her children Kim (Farina) Danielson and their children Alan and Christian of Tucson, AZ, Kari Muras and her daughters Amanda Hautanen and Morgan Schwenn of Viroqua, Ken (Rhonda) Danielson and their children Ty and Jade of Campbellsport, Kandi (Dan) Ottery and their children Myles and Mercedes of Campbellsport and Kory and his children Dallas and Molly of Campbellsport, along with four great-grandchildren, her brother Richard Puerling of Manawa, many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Robert Puerling.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, November 12, at 5:00 p.m. at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 406 E. Main Street, Campbellsport. The Rev. Neil Zinthefer will officiate. Visitation will be at the Church from 3:00 p.m. until time of Mass.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with an online guest book and condolences are at www.twohigfunerals.com.