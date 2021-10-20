Judy Ann Severson
Oct. 9, 1941 - Oct. 15, 2021
Judy Ann Severson (nee Lutz), age 80, was met in heaven by the waiting arms of her loving husband and surrounded by the grace of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, October 15, 2021 at The Kathy Hospice in West Bend. Judy was born on October 9, 1941 in West Bend, to Frederick and Meta (nee Lisko) Lutz. She graduated from West Bend High School in 1959 and went on to marry the love of her life on February 6, 1960. She and Lee raised three children and shared a beautiful life together.
Throughout her life, Judy held several jobs including at Amity Leather Company, Barton Products and Serigraph, Inc. in West Bend. It is here that she made so many wonderful and lifelong friends, and it was these friendships that she so cherished that truly sustained her after Lee, her husband of 51 years, passed away, including her very dear friend, Jeff Resop. Throughout their married life, Judy and Lee loved to travel and took many trips, including places like Hawaii, Mexico and Panama. Their greatest joy, though, was spending time with family, most especially their grandchildren. Whether it was watching Paul’s baseball games or Kathryn’s dance recitals, or opening presents each Christmas morning ... these were special moments that Judy treasured, and they are memories we will cherish for a lifetime.
Judy is survived by her 3 children, Jeff Severson of West Bend, Kelly (Steve) Severson of Green Bay and Shelly Hoenecke of West Bend; as well as her two grandchildren, Kathryn Gustafson and Paul Hoenecke. She is further survived by her sister, Nadine (Ray) Schilter, her brother, Fred Lutz, and her nieces Melissa (David) Schmidt, Dana (Jeff) Fochs and Madeline Lutz.
Judy was preceded in death by her husband, LaVern (Lee) Severson, as well as her parents, Fred and Meta Lutz.
Judy had a wonderful habit of copying down and tucking away on little pieces of paper certain sayings or verses from greeting cards and the like that held special meaning for her. Below is one such sentiment that gave her peace throughout her life and gives us comfort and hope upon her passing:
“We little knew that morning; God was to call your name; In life we loved you dearly; In death we do the same. It broke our hearts to lose you; You did not go alone. For part of us went with you; The day God called you home. You left us beautiful memories; Your life is still our guide. And though we cannot see you; You are always at our side. Our family chain is broken; And nothing seems the same. But as God calls us one by one; The chain will link again.”
A funeral service will be at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, October 22, 2021, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53095) with Pastor Christy Schoob presiding. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Friday, October 22, from 4:00 p.m. until 5:45 p.m. A private family entombment will be at Washington County Memorial Park
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Kathy Hospice or Trinity Lutheran Church in West Bend.
A special thank-you to the staff of The Kathy Hospice for their exceptional care and compassion.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.