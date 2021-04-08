Kewaskum
Jules Knowles Dreher
November 30, 1935 - April 5, 2021
Jules Knowles Dreher, age 85 years, of Kewaskum was called home to be with the Lord on April 5, 2021, at Froedtert West Bend Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
Jules was born on November 30, 1935, at his family home in Kewaskum to Earl and Minnie Dreher (Knowles). He was united in marriage to Gwendolyn “Gwen” Edwards on December 26, 1960, at St. Lucas Lutheran Church in Kewaskum.
Jules graduated from Kewaskum High School in 1953. He served in the United States Army as an MP from 1955-1957. Jules was a welder at Gehls Manufacturing in West Bend from 1957- 1961. Jules and Gwen then moved to Kenosha and operated Shell, Conoco, Texaco and Amoco gas stations. They moved back home to Kewaskum in 1992, and Jules worked for Neville Chevrolet until he retired in 1998. In retirement, he enjoyed selling bicycles at his home in Kewaskum and he was dubbed “Doctor Sprocket.” Jules was a member at St. Lucas Lutheran Church in Kewaskum and of the Robert G. Romaine American Legion Post 384 in Kewaskum.
Those Jules leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife of 60 years, Gwen; four children, Juliana Marchetti, Jeffrey Dreher, Jody (Gary) MacDonald, and Jennifer Ashauer; three grandchildren, Kristopher Marchetti and Abby and Grace Ashauer; and four siblings, Bill Dreher, John Dreher, David (Nancy) Dreher, and Sharon Stenschke. Jules is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Jules was preceded in death by his parents-in-law, Dr. Richard (Alma) Edwards; brothers, Charles and Earl Dreher; brothers-in-law, William (Violet) Edwards, Edlon Ramthun, Dr. Joseph Darin, and Robert Stenschke; son-in-law, Joseph Ashauer; and grandson Dwayne Ashauer.
Funeral service for Jules will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 12, 2021, at St. Lucas Lutheran Church (1417 Parkview Drive, Kewaskum, WI 53040) with Pastor Timothy Henning officiating. Military honors will occur prior to interment at Lutheran Memorial Park in Kewaskum.
Jules’ family will greet relatives and friends at Church on Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Memorials to St. Lucas Lutheran Church or Robert G. Romaine American Legion Post 384.
Jules’ family extends their heartfelt appreciation to Dr. Jeffery Smale and the staff at Froedtert West Bend Hospital and Horizon Hospice for the loving care they provided.
Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095.
